Suzlon Energy secures 250 MW wind order from Torrent Green Energy

Cumulative orders from Torrent Group surpass 1.3 GW

Suzlon Energy has secured 1.1 GW of new orders in FY27, including a new 250 MW wind from Torrent Green Energy, a Torrent Group company. The sixth order form Torrent takes the cumulative partnership between the two companies to over 1.3 GW across key states - Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

Suzlon will supply 76 flagship S144 wins turbines (3.3 MW each) along with grid integration and long term O&M services.