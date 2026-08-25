Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchStocks to buyAnnu Project IPOH1N1 flu alert in DelhiSugar shortage IndiaSkyways Air Services IPO reviewSPARSH Pension PortalDelhi Weather
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suzlon Energy secures 250 MW wind order from Torrent Green Energy

Suzlon Energy secures 250 MW wind order from Torrent Green Energy

Image
Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Cumulative orders from Torrent Group surpass 1.3 GW

Suzlon Energy has secured 1.1 GW of new orders in FY27, including a new 250 MW wind from Torrent Green Energy, a Torrent Group company. The sixth order form Torrent takes the cumulative partnership between the two companies to over 1.3 GW across key states - Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

Suzlon will supply 76 flagship S144 wins turbines (3.3 MW each) along with grid integration and long term O&M services.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty trade below 24,200 in early trade; breadth positive

PVR Inox rises as board to mull share buyback on 31 August

GE Shipping rises as board to mull buyback proposal

Biocon's biologics arm gets regulatory nod in Japan for Pegfilgrastim biosimilar

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd Slips 1.79%

First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Next Story