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Suzlon Energy to power Waaree Group's maiden 201.6 MW wind project

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Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
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Suzlon Energy is powering Waaree Group's maiden wind project in Andhra Pradesh through a 201.6 MW order from Waaree Forever Energies (WFEPL), the group independent power producer (IPP) arm.

Under the project, Suzlon will install 64 nos. of its flagship S144 wind turbine generators (WTG) with rated capacity of 3.15 MW each in Andhra Pradesh. Suzlon will deliver its comprehensive EPC offering, covering land acquisition, turbine supply, balance of plant, commissioning and life time operations and maintenance.

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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