Suzlon Group bags 100 MW wind energy project from GAIL (India)

Suzlon Group announced its sixth wind energy project of ~100 MW from Gas Authority of India (GAIL). This also marks Suzlon's fourth PSU order of FY26, reflecting its growing strength in the ecosystem owing to its end-to-end capabilities.

The power generated from this project will support the decarbonization of GAIL's upcoming petrochemical plant in Nandurbar, Maharashtra.

With over 2.2 GW of installed capacity and a ~38% market share in Maharashtra, Suzlon has played a key role in the state's growth as one of India's leading renewable energy hubs.

Suzlon will install 47 state-of-the-art S120 wind turbine generators (WTGs), each rated at a 2.1 MW capacity for this project. It will supply wind turbines, oversee equipment installation, and execute the project, including erection and commissioning, while providing comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.