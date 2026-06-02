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SVA India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 273.68% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net Loss of SVA India reported to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 273.68% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.89% to Rs 1.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.05% to Rs 1.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.710.19 274 1.110.76 46 OPM %-70.42-131.58 --180.18-53.95 - PBDT-0.93-0.64 -45 -2.740.85 PL PBT-0.93-0.65 -43 -2.750.85 PL NP-1.20-0.87 -38 1.621.59 2

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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