Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SVA India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.43 crore in the June 2026 quarter

SVA India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.43 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 1653.85% to Rs 2.28 crore

Net profit of SVA India reported to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1653.85% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.280.13 1654 OPM %17.54-207.69 -PBDT0.32-0.50 LP PBT0.32-0.50 LP NP1.43-0.50 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hipolin reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 186.73% in the June 2026 quarter

IIRM Holdings India consolidated net profit rises 2.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Shrydus Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.88 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Next Story