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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Svam Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Svam Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.40 crore

Net loss of Svam Software reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.400 0 OPM %-77.500 -PBDT-0.190.01 PL PBT-0.190.01 PL NP-0.190.01 PL

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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