Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Svarnim Trade Udyog reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Svarnim Trade Udyog reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Svarnim Trade Udyog reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

CLC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit declines 19.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 166.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems standalone net profit declines 55.93% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story