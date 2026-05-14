SW Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 62.50% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of SW Investments reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.50% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 86.96% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.