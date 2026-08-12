Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchArdee Share PriceStocks to BuyGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayManappuram Finance ShareJharkhand Exam Protest Day 19
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SW Investments standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the June 2026 quarter

SW Investments standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:21 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 75.00% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of SW Investments rose 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 75.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.140.08 75 OPM %78.5787.50 -PBDT0.110.07 57 PBT0.110.07 57 NP0.080.05 60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Crystal Business System reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Market Creators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

P. H. Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit rises 29.95% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

Next Story