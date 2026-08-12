SW Investments standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 75.00% to Rs 0.14 croreNet profit of SW Investments rose 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 75.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.140.08 75 OPM %78.5787.50 -PBDT0.110.07 57 PBT0.110.07 57 NP0.080.05 60
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