SW Investments standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 75.00% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of SW Investments rose 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 75.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.140.0878.5787.500.110.070.110.070.080.05

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