Swadeshi Industries & Leasing consolidated net profit rises 61.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 85.58% to Rs 17.24 croreNet profit of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing rose 61.76% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 85.58% to Rs 17.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.249.29 86 OPM %4.354.95 -PBDT0.750.46 63 PBT0.700.46 52 NP0.550.34 62
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