Swadeshi Industries & Leasing consolidated net profit rises 61.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 85.58% to Rs 17.24 crore

Net profit of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing rose 61.76% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 85.58% to Rs 17.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.17.249.294.354.950.750.460.700.460.550.34

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