Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swadeshi Polytex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.92 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Swadeshi Polytex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.92 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of Swadeshi Polytex reported to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 83.33% to Rs 4.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 97.50% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales00.10 -100 0.010.40 -98 OPM %0-1810.00 --28200.00-875.00 - PBDT1.15-0.23 LP 5.143.60 43 PBT1.15-0.27 LP 5.063.44 47 NP0.92-0.52 LP 4.182.28 83

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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