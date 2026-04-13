Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swadha Nature reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Swadha Nature reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Swadha Nature reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 88.89% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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