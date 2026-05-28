Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swan Defence and Heavy Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 142.22 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 142.22 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:23 AM IST
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Sales rise 4712.22% to Rs 236.28 crore

Net Loss of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries reported to Rs 142.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 22.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4712.22% to Rs 236.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 225.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 181.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3913.37% to Rs 282.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales236.284.91 4712 282.147.03 3913 OPM %-105.98-192.26 --109.79-1535.85 - PBDT-124.64-4.74 -2530 -162.64-117.94 -38 PBT-142.15-20.66 -588 -225.91-178.82 -26 NP-142.22-22.89 -521 -225.97-181.04 -25

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

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