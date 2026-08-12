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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swan Defence and Heavy Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.68 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.68 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
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Sales rise 7188.10% to Rs 30.61 crore

Net Loss of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries reported to Rs 41.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 30.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7188.10% to Rs 30.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales30.610.42 7188 OPM %-68.67-7528.57 -PBDT-26.50-15.64 -69 PBT-41.68-30.79 -35 NP-41.68-30.79 -35

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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