Swan Defence jumps after securing green shipbuilding order

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries jumped 5% to Rs 1703.45 after the company won a contract to build four 92,500 DWT ammonia dual-fuel bulk carriers.

The order is classified as Category 4, indicating a value between Rs 1,501 crore and Rs 3,000 crore.

The vessels, to be built for Energy ONE, will be among the largest ever constructed at an Indian shipyard. It will feature next-generation ammonia-based propulsion systems aligned with global decarbonisation trends.

The project reflects the companys capability in complex shipbuilding. It also aligns with the global shift toward low-emission shipping.

The first vessel is expected to be delivered in October 2029. Subsequent deliveries will follow at four-month intervals.