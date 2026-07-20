Swaraj Engines reported an 11.13% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 55.53 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 49.97 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 21.54% year on year (YoY) to Rs 588.39 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026. Profit before tax (PBT) increased 11.12% to Rs 74.64 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 67.17 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Engine sales came in at 56,803 units in Q1 FY27, compared with 49,040 units in Q1 FY26, marking a 15.8% YoY rise.

Swaraj Engines (SEL) was set up in 1985 in Mohali, Punjab, and is primarily engaged in the business of supplying engines to the Swaraj Division of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M).