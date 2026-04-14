Swaraj Engines Q4 PAT jumps 20% YoY to Rs 55 cr; declares dividend of Rs 110/share

The Mohali-based diesel engine maker Swaraj Engines reported a 20.12% jump in net profit to Rs 54.56 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 45.42 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 20.18% year-on-year to Rs 545.79 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Profit before tax (PBT) increased 19.55% to Rs 73.19 crore in Q4 FY26, as against Rs 61.22 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Engine sales for the quarter stood at 55,004 units, up from 45,594 units sold in Q4 FY25. The company highlighted consistent growth across all four quarters of FY26, marking its sixth consecutive year of higher engine sales and profit compared to previous years.

For the full year, net operating revenue rose 19.3% YoY to Rs 2,007.13 crore, up from Rs 1,681.89 crore in FY25. Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 266.98 crore, compared to Rs 223.05 crore in the previous year. Profit after tax increased 18.3% to Rs 196.31 crore from Rs 165.98 crore, marking the companys highest-ever annual profit. The company also reported its highest-ever annual engine sales volume in FY26, crossing the 200,000-unit milestone for the first time. Q4 FY26 also recorded the highest quarterly engine sales volume. The board has recommended an equity dividend of 1100% (Rs 110 per share) for the financial year ending 31 March 2026. The record date for the AGM and dividend is set as 3 July 2026. The dividend, if approved, will be paid or dispatched after 20 July 2026, within the stipulated timeline.