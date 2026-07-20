Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 11.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.54% to Rs 588.39 crore

Net profit of Swaraj Engines rose 11.13% to Rs 55.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.54% to Rs 588.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 484.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.588.39484.1013.0513.8680.3872.6674.6467.1755.5349.97

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