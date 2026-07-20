Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 11.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.54% to Rs 588.39 croreNet profit of Swaraj Engines rose 11.13% to Rs 55.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.54% to Rs 588.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 484.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales588.39484.10 22 OPM %13.0513.86 -PBDT80.3872.66 11 PBT74.6467.17 11 NP55.5349.97 11
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