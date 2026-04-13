Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 20.12% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.18% to Rs 545.79 crore

Net profit of Swaraj Engines rose 20.12% to Rs 54.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.18% to Rs 545.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 454.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.27% to Rs 196.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 165.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.34% to Rs 2007.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1681.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.