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Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 20.12% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 20.18% to Rs 545.79 crore

Net profit of Swaraj Engines rose 20.12% to Rs 54.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.18% to Rs 545.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 454.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.27% to Rs 196.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 165.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.34% to Rs 2007.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1681.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales545.79454.16 20 2007.131681.89 19 OPM %13.7413.64 -13.5613.52 - PBDT78.6166.52 18 289.43243.39 19 PBT73.1961.22 20 266.98223.05 20 NP54.5645.42 20 196.31165.98 18

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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