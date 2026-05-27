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Swaraj Suiting consolidated net profit rises 34.57% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 6:08 PM IST
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Sales rise 22.42% to Rs 207.25 crore

Net profit of Swaraj Suiting rose 34.57% to Rs 24.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.42% to Rs 207.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 169.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.15% to Rs 53.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.45% to Rs 576.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 416.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales207.25169.30 22 576.74416.57 38 OPM %16.6219.81 -19.3417.54 - PBDT34.8826.44 32 89.6355.79 61 PBT28.4222.96 24 67.1244.43 51 NP24.6818.34 35 53.6833.31 61

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

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