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Swarna Securities standalone net profit declines 84.21% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:03 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of Swarna Securities declined 84.21% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.46% to Rs 0.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:03 AM IST

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