Swarnsarita Jewels India consolidated net profit rises 76.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.53% to Rs 205.93 croreNet profit of Swarnsarita Jewels India rose 76.73% to Rs 10.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.53% to Rs 205.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 151.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales205.93151.94 36 OPM %7.376.30 -PBDT13.978.26 69 PBT13.888.19 69 NP10.716.06 77
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