Swarnsarita Jewels India consolidated net profit rises 76.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.53% to Rs 205.93 crore

Net profit of Swarnsarita Jewels India rose 76.73% to Rs 10.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.53% to Rs 205.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 151.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.205.93151.947.376.3013.978.2613.888.1910.716.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News