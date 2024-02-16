Sales decline 11.14% to Rs 3.03 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation declined 30.69% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 11.14% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.3.033.4136.9642.520.951.380.921.350.701.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel