Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation standalone net profit declines 31.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.91% to Rs 3.30 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation declined 31.43% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.91% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.303.0323.9436.960.680.950.650.920.480.70

