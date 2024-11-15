Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation standalone net profit declines 4.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 120.38% to Rs 6.92 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation declined 4.94% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 120.38% to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.6.923.1417.2038.541.051.101.021.070.770.81

