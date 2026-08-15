Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 58.73% to Rs 4.11 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation declined 60.00% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 58.73% to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4.119.9618.7324.000.781.950.761.930.581.45

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