Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation standalone net profit declines 78.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 79.58% to Rs 5.19 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation declined 78.43% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 79.58% to Rs 5.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5.192.897.1330.450.160.710.140.680.110.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp