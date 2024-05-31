Sales rise 10.30% to Rs 3.32 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation declined 92.59% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.30% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.03% to Rs 2.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.29% to Rs 12.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

3.323.0112.3812.6714.1624.5829.7335.750.090.422.854.050.060.382.743.910.020.272.052.93

