Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation standalone net profit rises 1218.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation rose 1218.18% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 91.91% to Rs 9.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9.965.1924.007.131.950.161.930.141.450.11

