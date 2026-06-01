Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation standalone net profit rises 189.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 236.39% to Rs 11.74 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation rose 189.47% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 236.39% to Rs 11.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 150.43% to Rs 5.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 67.72% to Rs 31.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.