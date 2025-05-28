Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation standalone net profit rises 4650.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.12% to Rs 3.49 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation rose 4650.00% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.12% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.17% to Rs 2.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 52.67% to Rs 18.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3.493.3218.9012.3842.4114.1620.3229.731.090.092.982.851.060.062.882.740.950.022.322.05

