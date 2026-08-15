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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics standalone net profit rises 120.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics standalone net profit rises 120.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:45 AM IST
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Sales decline 2.56% to Rs 7.22 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics rose 120.00% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.56% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7.227.41 -3 OPM %13.026.48 -PBDT0.850.34 150 PBT0.730.25 192 NP0.550.25 120

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:45 AM IST

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