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Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics standalone net profit rises 145.10% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:27 AM IST
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Sales decline 35.09% to Rs 6.90 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics rose 145.10% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 35.09% to Rs 6.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.03% to Rs 3.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.55% to Rs 32.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.9010.63 -35 32.0338.38 -17 OPM %34.6413.64 -10.9310.84 - PBDT2.311.31 76 4.433.61 23 PBT2.231.34 66 4.033.25 24 NP1.250.51 145 3.052.42 26

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

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