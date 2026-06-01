Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics standalone net profit rises 145.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 35.09% to Rs 6.90 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics rose 145.10% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 35.09% to Rs 6.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.03% to Rs 3.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.55% to Rs 32.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.