Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit rises 970.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.66% to Rs 27.30 crore

Net profit of Swastika Investmart rose 970.37% to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.66% to Rs 27.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.49% to Rs 13.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.99% to Rs 109.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 140.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.