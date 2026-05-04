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Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit rises 970.37% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales decline 0.66% to Rs 27.30 crore

Net profit of Swastika Investmart rose 970.37% to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.66% to Rs 27.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.49% to Rs 13.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.99% to Rs 109.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 140.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales27.3027.48 -1 109.66140.58 -22 OPM %26.746.44 -25.3525.20 - PBDT4.360.14 3014 19.5627.63 -29 PBT4.13-0.16 LP 18.6126.44 -30 NP2.890.27 970 13.0319.89 -34

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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