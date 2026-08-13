Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swati Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.71 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Swati Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.71 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:41 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 166.67% to Rs 1.68 crore

Net profit of Swati Projects reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 166.67% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.680.63 167 OPM %52.38-90.48 -PBDT0.88-0.57 LP PBT0.85-0.58 LP NP0.71-0.65 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shalby consolidated net profit rises 21.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 39.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Ducon Infratechnologies consolidated net profit declines 30.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 9.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Texmo Pipes & Products consolidated net profit rises 20.70% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

Next Story