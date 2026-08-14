Swelect Energy Systems consolidated net profit declines 65.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 26.21% to Rs 130.77 crore

Net profit of Swelect Energy Systems declined 65.58% to Rs 7.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 26.21% to Rs 130.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 177.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.130.77177.2221.7123.5423.1039.4110.3927.857.0720.54

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