Swelect Energy Systems consolidated net profit declines 65.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 26.21% to Rs 130.77 croreNet profit of Swelect Energy Systems declined 65.58% to Rs 7.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 26.21% to Rs 130.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 177.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales130.77177.22 -26 OPM %21.7123.54 -PBDT23.1039.41 -41 PBT10.3927.85 -63 NP7.0720.54 -66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content