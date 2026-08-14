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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swelect Energy Systems consolidated net profit declines 65.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Swelect Energy Systems consolidated net profit declines 65.58% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:47 AM IST
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Sales decline 26.21% to Rs 130.77 crore

Net profit of Swelect Energy Systems declined 65.58% to Rs 7.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 26.21% to Rs 130.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 177.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales130.77177.22 -26 OPM %21.7123.54 -PBDT23.1039.41 -41 PBT10.3927.85 -63 NP7.0720.54 -66

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

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