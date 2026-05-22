Swelect Energy Systems consolidated net profit rises 15.25% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.49% to Rs 202.42 crore

Net profit of Swelect Energy Systems rose 15.25% to Rs 10.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.49% to Rs 202.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 218.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 337.86% to Rs 55.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 657.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 621.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.