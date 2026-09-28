SWELECT launches SWEES EN+ solar hybrid inverter range for C&I customers

SWELECT Energy Systems is rolling out its scalable SWEES EN+ hybrid inverter range for Commercial & Industrial (C&I) customers. The range is available from 5 kW to 50 kW and can scale beyond 50 kW. It is designed around the load profiles, solar generation and energy storage needs of businesses. Customers can start with a system sized to their current needs and add capacity as operations grow.

SWELECT Energy Systems is strengthening its energy solutions portfolio with the rollout of its SWEES EN+ solar hybrid inverter range from 5 kW to 50 kW, designed to address the evolving requirements of Commercial & Industrial (C&I) customers.