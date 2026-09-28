Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SWELECT launches SWEES EN+ solar hybrid inverter range for C&I customers

SWELECT launches SWEES EN+ solar hybrid inverter range for C&I customers

Image
Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

SWELECT Energy Systems is rolling out its scalable SWEES EN+ hybrid inverter range for Commercial & Industrial (C&I) customers. The range is available from 5 kW to 50 kW and can scale beyond 50 kW. It is designed around the load profiles, solar generation and energy storage needs of businesses. Customers can start with a system sized to their current needs and add capacity as operations grow.

SWELECT Energy Systems is strengthening its energy solutions portfolio with the rollout of its SWEES EN+ solar hybrid inverter range from 5 kW to 50 kW, designed to address the evolving requirements of Commercial & Industrial (C&I) customers.

SWEES EN+ manages solar generation, battery storage and grid supply through a single system. The range is certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) under the Compulsory Registration Scheme (CRS), which clears it for rollout on schedule in Q2 FY27.

As energy costs rise and power reliability becomes a bigger concern, businesses want to make better use of the solar power they generate on-site and add storage for backup. SWELECT designs each system around the customer's actual load profile and application rather than offering a one-size-fits-all product.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Moneyboxx Finance raises Rs 60 cr via NCD issuance

Indices continue to trade with significant losses; European shares trade in the green

Adroit Industries (India) IPO wraps up with stellar subscription

Elevate Campuses IPO ends with 1.79x subscription

IndusInd Bank launches dedicated GCC banking vertical

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEBank Holiday ListBank Strike PostponedAsian Games 2026 Medal TallyStocks to WatchStocks to BuyStock market crash TodayNifty PSU Bank

First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Next Story