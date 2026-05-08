Swiggy's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 800 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with loss of Rs 1081 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 44.74% to Rs 6,383 crore in Q4 FY26.

During the quarter, Swiggys platform average monthly transacting users (MTU) grew 27.2% YoY to 25.2 million, while gross order value (GOV) rose 40.7% to Rs 18,131 crore. The companys adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to Rs 652 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 732 crore in Q4 FY25.

In the food delivery business, GOV increased 22.57% to Rs 9,005 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 7,347 crore in Q4 FY25. Adjusted revenue from the segment rose 23.41% YoY to Rs 2,304 crore in Q4 FY26.

In quick commerce segment, Instamarts GOV grew 68.8% YoY to Rs 7,881 crore in Q4 FY26. Average order value increased 32.83% YoY to Rs 700 per order, driven by a sustained non-grocery mix and larger basket sizes, reflecting deeper engagement across user cohorts. The companys total dark store area increased to more than 4.8 million square feet, up 21.1% YoY. The company added 7 dark stores during the quarter, taking the total count to 1,143 stores across 129 cities. From a guidance perspective, the company maintained its medium-term adjusted EBITDA margin target of 5% of GOV and said it continues to progressively move towards that goal. In its shareholder letter, Swiggy stated that it sees itself scaling into a net order value business of over Rs 1 lakh crore with 45% EBITDA margins over the medium term.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 4,154 crore in FY26 compared with loss of Rs 3,117 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 51.4% to Rs 23,053 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 15,227 crore in FY25. Sriharsha Majety, MD & Group CEO, Swiggy, said, Food delivery has grown at its strongest pace in nearly four years, crossing Rs 1,000 crore in annual adjusted EBITDA and defying scepticism around a sector slowdown, with meaningfully better margins than a year ago. Out of home continues to be a profitable and growing part of the business.

In quick commerce, the next phase will be defined by anticipating consumer needs, not merely fulfilling them. Unit economics continue to improve quarter on quarter, and we remain on track for contribution margin breakeven in line with our guidance. The strong balance sheet gives us room to be disciplined and deliberate as we enter FY27. Swiggy is Indias pioneering on-demand convenience platform, catering to millions of consumers each month. Founded in 2014, its mission is to elevate the quality of life for the urban consumer by offering unparalleled convenience, enabled by over 6.9 lakh delivery partners. With an extensive footprint in food delivery, Swiggy Food collaborates with over 2.7 lakh restaurants across 720+ cities.