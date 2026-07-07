Swiggy rallies after achieving IOCC status under FEMA rules

Swiggy jumped 5.54% to Rs 263 after the company announced that it has qualified as an Indian Owned and Controlled Company (IOCC) under the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019.

As of 6 July 2026, Swiggy's aggregate foreign shareholding had declined to 49.76% on a fully diluted basis, allowing the company to attain Indian Owned and Controlled Company (IOCC) status.

The development comes weeks after Swiggy failed to secure shareholder approval for amendments to its Articles of Association (AoA) that were intended to support its transition to an IOCC. The proposed special resolution received 72.36% shareholder approval, falling short of the 75% threshold required for passage.

According to the company, the proposed amendments were aimed at strengthening its governance framework and supporting its long-term objective of qualifying as an Indian Owned and Controlled Company. Despite the resolution not being approved, Swiggy has now met the foreign ownership requirement for IOCC status by reducing aggregate foreign shareholding below the 50% threshold. Swiggy is Indias pioneering on-demand convenience platform, catering to millions of consumers each month. Over the years, the company has diversified its offerings beyond food to include Swiggy Instamart (quick commerce for groceries and household items) and Swiggy Dineout (restaurant table bookings and dining deals). The companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 800 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with loss of Rs 1081 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 44.74% to Rs 6,383 crore in Q4 FY26.