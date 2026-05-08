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Swiggy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 800.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 44.74% to Rs 6383.00 crore

Net Loss of Swiggy reported to Rs 800.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1081.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.74% to Rs 6383.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4410.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4154.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3117.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.40% to Rs 23053.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15227.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6383.004410.00 45 23053.0015227.00 51 OPM %-10.94-21.86 --14.03-18.31 - PBDT-488.00-875.00 44 -2927.00-2493.00 -17 PBT-800.00-1081.00 26 -4144.00-3105.00 -33 NP-800.00-1081.00 26 -4154.00-3117.00 -33

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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