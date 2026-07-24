Swiggy fell 5.14% to Rs 248.10 after the company's board approved a proposal to cap aggregate foreign ownership at 49.5% on a fully diluted basis.

The proposal sparked concerns among investors that the tighter foreign ownership cap could reduce Swiggy's investability for global equity indices such as MSCI and FTSE. Analysts warned the move could result in lower index weightings or exclusion, potentially triggering passive fund outflows estimated at about $460 million.

The proposed cap, subject to shareholder approval at the company's Annual General Meeting on 18 August, is aimed at helping Swiggy qualify as an Indian Owned and Controlled Company (IOCC) under foreign exchange regulations.

Achieving IOCC status would allow Swiggy to directly own and sell inventory through its quick commerce business Instamart, enabling it to shift Instamart from a marketplace model to an inventory-led model. The transition is expected to improve margins, strengthen supply chain control and enhance competitiveness with rival Blinkit, which already follows the inventory-led model. Swiggy's aggregate foreign investment had already fallen to about 49.76% as of 6 July, clearing the ownership threshold required to pursue IOCC status. The latest proposal seeks to align the company's governance structure with the regulatory requirements for obtaining that status. As part of the proposal, the board approved amendments to the company's Articles of Association, including the removal of certain existing nomination rights, the revision of nomination rights for specified resident Indian shareholders, and other governance-related changes required to qualify as an IOCC. It also approved the reclassification of authorised preference share capital into authorised equity share capital without changing the total authorised share capital.

The latest proposal marks Swiggy's second attempt this year to secure shareholder approval for the changes required to qualify as an IOCC. In May, shareholders rejected a similar special resolution after it received 72.36% of votes, below the 75% threshold required for approval. Swiggy is Indias pioneering on-demand convenience platform, catering to millions of consumers each month. Over the years, the company has diversified its offerings beyond food to include Swiggy Instamart (quick commerce for groceries and household items) and Swiggy Dineout (restaurant table bookings and dining deals). The companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 800 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with loss of Rs 1081 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 44.74% to Rs 6,383 crore in Q4 FY26.