Swiss Military Consumer Goods consolidated net profit declines 52.26% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.71% to Rs 64.88 crore

Net profit of Swiss Military Consumer Goods declined 52.26% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.71% to Rs 64.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.80% to Rs 7.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.98% to Rs 259.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 218.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.