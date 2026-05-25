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Swojas Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 1:08 PM IST
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Sales rise 65.88% to Rs 46.23 crore

Net loss of Swojas Foods reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 65.88% to Rs 46.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 68.88% to Rs 0.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 103.64% to Rs 146.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales46.2327.87 66 146.1571.77 104 OPM %0.061.94 -1.015.20 - PBDT0.030.70 -96 1.483.98 -63 PBT0.030.70 -96 1.483.98 -63 NP-0.050.54 PL 0.892.86 -69

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 1:08 PM IST

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