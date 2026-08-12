Swojas Foods standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.99% to Rs 34.56 crore

Net profit of Swojas Foods declined 54.55% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.99% to Rs 34.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.34.5631.420.380.950.140.310.140.310.100.22

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