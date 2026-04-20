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SWSOLAR successfully bids for 875 MW solar PV project of Coal India

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Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
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Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (SWREL) has been declared as L1 bidder in a tender of Coal India for a turnkey EPC package for development of a 875 MW (AC) grid connected Solar PV Project in Bikaner, Rajasthan, India.

The total value of contract including O&M and taxes is Rs 3,490 crore.

The company also received an order for a 50 MW AC project in Maharashtra, India from a leading Indian Private IPP.

With these new order wins, the total value of EPC order inflow in FY26 has exceeded Rs 10,062 crore.

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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