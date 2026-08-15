Sylph Industries consolidated net profit declines 63.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 82.51% to Rs 6.12 crore

Net profit of Sylph Industries declined 63.89% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 82.51% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.1235.005.393.090.391.080.391.080.391.08

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