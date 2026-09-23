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Symbiotec Pharmalab consolidated net profit declines 53.01% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.37% to Rs 218.15 crore

Net profit of Symbiotec Pharmalab declined 53.01% to Rs 14.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.37% to Rs 218.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 203.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales218.15203.17 7 OPM %20.7228.53 -PBDT39.3655.33 -29 PBT17.5344.82 -61 NP14.0629.92 -53

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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