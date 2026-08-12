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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Symbiox Investment & Trading Co standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Symbiox Investment & Trading Co standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
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Sales decline 43.48% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 43.48% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.260.46 -43 OPM %42.3119.57 -PBDT0.110.09 22 PBT0.110.09 22 NP0.080.07 14

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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