Symbiox Investment & Trading Co standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 43.48% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 43.48% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.260.4642.3119.570.110.090.110.090.080.07

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