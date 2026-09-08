Symphony surged 6.68% to Rs 613 after the company announced plans to expand its India product portfolio through a calibrated and phased entry into Room Air Conditioners, BLDC Ceiling Fans and Air Purifiers.

The proposed expansion is aimed at broadening Symphonys addressable market by entering adjacent consumer-durable categories with long-term growth potential. The company plans to leverage its capabilities in cooling, brand building, distribution, consumer insights and after-sales service. The move is also aligned with its focus on strengthening its Beyond India Summer Products (BISP) portfolio while reinforcing its leadership in the Indian household air-cooler segment.

The expansion will follow an asset-light model, with no immediate plans to invest in in-house manufacturing capacity. The company intends to deploy internal accruals progressively towards product development, inventory, brand building, channel and service readiness, and working capital requirements.

The company plans to introduce the new products selectively across product ranges, markets and channels, beginning with the December 2026 quarter. The pace and scale of the rollout will be determined by consumer response, execution readiness and commercial and operating performance. Separately, the company's founder promoter, chairman and managing director, Achal Anil Bakeri plans to gift approximately 3.43 lakh equity shares, representing 0.5% of the companys equity share capital and valued at around Rs 20 crore at current market prices, from his personal holdings. The transfer of shares will be made as gifts to either the spouse, parents, or immediate relatives of employees (this includes ex-employees and housekeeping help) of the company, and the family office.